Electoral Court slaps MK members with fines for inflammatory remarks

The Electoral Court has slapped MK Party’s Visvin Reddy and Bonginkosi Khanyile with an order to pay a fine of R150 000 each, suspended for five years. The specialist court found the pair in contravention of the Electoral Act over remarks they made in March regarding the registration of the MK Party.

In March, Reddy and Khanyile publicly said there will be anarchy and riots if the MK Party was not registered and that there would be no elections in the country if party leader, Jacob Zuma was to be removed from the ballot.

The specialist court found that they contravened Section 87 Subsections 1 and 2 of the Electoral Act which prohibits, among others, anyone from interfering with the independence or impartiality of the IEC and preventing a person from exercising their right to vote.

The sanction is suspended for five years with the conditions that the respondents do not contravene the relevant sections of the Act for the five years and that they do not make any statements that seek to undermine any electoral processes during the same period.