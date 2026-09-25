Electoral Court dismisses MKP bid to challenge 2024 election results

The Electoral Court has dismissed the uMkhonto weSizwe Party’s (MKP) challenge of the 2024 national election results.

The party disputed the integrity and reliability of the Electoral Commission’s (IEC) digital vote capturing and reporting system, relying principally on the ‘leaderboard incident’ on May 2024 when the board went blank for two hours during vote counting.

The MKP alleged vote-rigging and that the IEC manipulated and interfered with the online capturing system.

In its argument, the IEC argued that vote-capturing, auditing and verification systems continued to run uninterrupted after the screen went blank.

They also maintained that there was no vote tampering.

In its judgment, the Electoral Court ruled that the MKP had failed to follow the mandatory procedure prescribed by Section 55 of the Electoral Act 73 of 1998.

It also found the party’s application to review the declaration of results was therefore not competent in law.