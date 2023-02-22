The Electoral Commission says it is satisfied with the response to its national campaign to encourage South Africans to register online to vote in the 2024 general elections.

From Monday this week up until the 3 March, the IEC is conducting an outreach themed “Your Vote is Your Voice” which will be featured in print, electronic and digital media.

The IEC has described the online system as hassle-free and convenient.

“Since Monday when we launched this communication campaign, we have been seeing about 160 people per minute coming on board to use the platform which is a pretty good response from our citizens and out of the one day on Monday we received over a thousand first time voters registering using the platform and it continued on a similar trend yesterday and this morning we are seeing a similar trend. Yes, the uptake is not in the millions but we are getting a very good response,” says the IEC Deputy Chief Electoral Officer Mawethu Mosery.

If you're 16 or older and haven't registered to vote yet, now's the time to take action! It's your right and responsibility as a citizen to participate in the electoral process. Register online today 👉 https://t.co/1DaHEmYI2Q 📌You can only vote from age 18 pic.twitter.com/zg5SHjCYQU — IEC South Africa (@IECSouthAfrica) February 21, 2023