The Secretary-General of the Democrat Union of Africa (DUA), Narend Singh says Africa needs to ensure that elections throughout the continent must be credible and held in a peaceful environment.

Singh spoke to the SABC in the margins of the DUA annual event held in Kempton Park, east of Johannesburg.

The president of Ghana, Nana Addo Akufo is also in attendance.

Singh says DUA was established with the aim of bringing together different political parties on the continent with similar goals.

He says, “We really need to ensure that elections throughout the continent are held in a peaceful manner and that people have the right to elect persons of their choice. We need to ensure that democracy sustains itself throughout Africa.”

