Elections have been extended by another day in Zimbabwe. This comes after some of the wards were affected by non-delivery of voting material.

News just in: Zimbabwean elections to continue on Thursday after some polling stations experienced delays in as far as the voting material is concerned. #sabcnews #ZimDecides2023 #ZimbabweDecides2023 pic.twitter.com/NWeuWWuaM1 — KhayelihleKhumalo-James Jnr (@KhayaJames) August 23, 2023

Polling stations opened at 07:00am on Wednesday but stipulated twelve hours elapsed without some electorate exercising their democratic right.

More than six million voters who have been registered to vote in Zimbabwe not all of them got an opportunity to cast their ballots.

Zimbabweans say they hope to see change in their country after these elections. They are voting in the Presidential and Parliamentary polls. #sabcnews#ZimbabweDecides2023 #ZimbabweElections2023 pic.twitter.com/U2Hl1MSXSl — Ditaba Tsotetsi (@tsotetsiditaba) August 23, 2023

In some wards, especially in urban areas there were no ballot papers and this has prompted the incumbent President Emmerson Mnangagwa to make a proclamation and offer those eligible voters an opportunity to exercise their democratic right to elect the President and members of Parliament.

In a statement, Mnangagwa says the elections have been fixed to the 24th of August and will not be extended beyond this date.

Update on Zimbabwe elections: