Elections free and fair says Aspen Pharmacare executive

Dr Stavros Nicolau, Senior Executive Director of Aspen Pharmacare and member of the BRICS business council, says it is important to note that elections in South Africa were free and fair.

Speaking exclusively to SABC, Nicolaou says constitutional democracy was upheld during the elections.

“Positive signs for me. They are good for business because business wants stability, business wants constitutional democracy. Business needs predictability in which to operate. So, those are all very good signs, in respect of that. Of course, we are now moving into the world of coalitions and partnerships and I think business is keeping an active watching brief on that and we will continue to do so,” he says.

Business describes last week’s election results as unexpected: Dr Stavros Nicolaou