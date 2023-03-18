The election of a new Tshwane executive mayor has been postponed to next week. This after special council meeting during which the election was to be held collapsed last night

Democratic Alliance (DA) multi-party coalition members stormed out of the chambers last night citing their disgruntlement with the speaker’s refusal to concede to their demands.

The ANC and EFF have led a coup against a coalition government that was awarded a majority by the residents of Tshwane.https://t.co/2pnppoJRKj — ActionSA (@Action4SA) March 17, 2023

https://t.co/Cu4jYvekul

— City of Tshwane (@CityTshwane) March 17, 2023

In his maiden council sitting, the speaker, African Transformation Movement’s (ATM) Mcedi Ndzwanana, was confronted with the termination of the membership of two ActionSA councilors. This followed an investigation into allegations that they had defied the Party and voted for the former mayor Murunwa Makwarela.

National Chairperson @ME_Beaumont on why ActionSA initiated an investigation to identify Tshwane councillors who may have voted against the coalition bloc in the Tshwane Mayoral vote. pic.twitter.com/Q4PMABu7jF — ActionSA (@Action4SA) March 16, 2023

The Speaker finally adjourned the council sitting following the African National Congress (ANC) Tshwane Caucus leader Aaron Maluleke’s motion.

“In our conversation on the side-lines of this meeting, we should check who carried the honours and responsibilities to make sure that councillors remain in council. Is it the speaker that should go to court and request a court order that they should be here or its parties that are here that insists on that. As a Chairperson of this council you should assist us that councillors should be in council all the time as the court order prescribes. So therefore you can do that speaker on your part. You can have an interaction with the accounting officer,” says Maluleke.

Today, @ME_Beaumont and @Funzi_Ngobeni laid a criminal case against Tshwane Cllrs who attempted to bribe ActionSA Cllrs to vote in favour of Dr Murunwa Makwarela. “We must encourage ethical leadership and Cllr Kgosietsile Kgosiemang is a symbol of that.” – @Funzi_Ngobeni pic.twitter.com/bXRIOI2C61 — ActionSA (@Action4SA) March 16, 2023