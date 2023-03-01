The Freedom Front Plus (FF+) has expressed hope for the future of Tshwane coalition parties, despite disappointment over the outcome of the election result for a new city mayor.

On Tuesday, the Tshwane Council convened a special meeting to vote for a mayor following the resignation of Democratic Alliance (DA) Councillor, Randall Williams.

Congress of the People (COPE) Councillor and the City’s former speaker Murunwa Makwarela received 112 votes, while the DA’s Cilliers Brink got 101 votes.

FF+ leader and coalition spokesperson Dr Corné Mulder says, “There was always a risk that this may happen. The problem, in terms of the structures act, is that the mayor is elected in a secret ballot. We have seen this play out now where the African National Congress (ANC), Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and other parties entice certain members to break their loyalty with the coalition and it obviously happened yesterday again.”

Mulder says Makwarela’s elections is a setback.

“It is quite unfortunate and we are rather disappointed that it happened. But as far as we are concerned, it is a setback but it is not the end of the road. In terms of the election result in 2021, the parties committed to the coalition still have a majority of councillors and it is only a question of removing the current ones that voted with the ANC and EFF.”

Political parties react to appointment of Dr Murunwa Makwarela as Tshwane mayor:

