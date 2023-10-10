Election fever grips Liberia ahead of presidential election

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

Election fever has gripped Liberia.

The West African nation will head to the polls today for a presidential election in which 19 candidates hope to unseat the incumbent President George Weah.

Critics of Weah say corruption allegations have marred his first term.

Weah, who is seeking a second, says infrastructure development will continue to feature high on the agenda.

But some Liberians say they are disappointed by his failure to improve living conditions.

His main challenger is former vice president Joseph Boakai, whom he defeated in a runoff in 2017.

Former South African deputy president Phumzile Mlamb0- Ngcuka is heading the African Union Observer Mission ahead of the polls.

VIDEO | Liberia gears up for high-stakes elections as President Weah seeks second term: