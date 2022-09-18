EFF leader Julius Malema says the elected Mpumalanga leadership should work towards building strong branches of the party across the province.

Malema says leaders should avail themselves and reach all far flung areas to address the concerns of communities.

Malema was addressing delegates on the last day of the Provincial Peoples Assembly in Mbombela.

He urged all party members who were not elected to rally behind the new leadership.

“A view you held was defeated by majority you must the first one to accept that decision and be the canvass of that decision because the majority have said in this conference you view is wrong , No you don’t give up on that view you continue to work for that view and do that through discipline manner internal in the organisation.”

EFF’s Provincial People’s Assembly in Mpumalanga

The Economic Freedom Fighters’ (EFF) voting delegates in Mpumalanga have retained Collen Sedibe as the party’s provincial leader for the third term at the People’s Assembly in Mbombela.

On Saturday, Sedibe got over 400 votes against Stan Hlatshwayo, who obtained 287 votes.

Rhulani Qhibi is the new party Deputy Chairperson and Jackson Malatjie was elected as the new Secretary.

The former Acting Provincial Secretary, Ntsako Mkhabela, received 379 votes against Slindile Mkhonto – who got 310 votes. The provincial Treasury is Nomaswazi Mkhabela who received 383 votes.

Additional members will be elected later on Sunday.

“I welcome the challenge and the responsibility given by the delegates of the assembly here and I would continue to do my tasks without any failure, working very hard as a disciplined cadre of the EFF and make sure that I implement all the decisions of the EFF. The EFF has won. Nobody lost. It was just a democratic process of the EFF which all we understand as members of the EFF,” says Collen Sidibe.