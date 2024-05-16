Elderly woman accused of tampering with ANC poster

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Free State police are investigating a case where an elderly woman is accused of tampering with African National Congress (ANC) election posters reportedly in Sasolburg.

Police spokesperson Motantsi Makhele says once statements are obtained the matter will be referred to the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) to decide on the prosecution.

He says a case has been opened in line with the Electoral Act which prohibits the unlawful removal of billboards or posters published by a registered party.

“The removal of election posters is illegal and can be considered vandalism or tampering with campaign materials.”

Makhele urges the public to respect the democratic process and allow political parties and candidates to display their materials as permitted by law.