A 72-year-old Limpopo man, who is suffering from an undiagnosed illness is appealing for help.

George Munzhelele, from Dzimauli village outside Thohoyandou has lost all his fingers and toes, disabled and living in abject poverty.

Munzhelele says he lost his first finger after an injury at work in a local hardware store.

He says, local health facilities cannot explain the nature of his condition.

Munzhelele says he has no relatives and depends on handouts from neighbours and strangers.

“I am humbly asking for anyone to help with resources, I need a better kitchen, I also need running water here. I have to fetch water from a stream and it’s far. I also need someone who can be available to help me day and night.”

Video: 72-year-old Limpopo man suffers from an undiagnosed illness