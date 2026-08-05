El-Sayed holds narrow Michigan primary lead in test for US Democrats

Progressive candidate Abdul El-Sayed held a narrow lead over United States (US) Representative Haley Stevens in Michigan’s Democratic US Senate primary on Tuesday, though the outcome of a race viewed as a major test of the Democratic Party’s future remained uncertain.

With 65% of the estimated vote counted, CNN showed El-Sayed leading Stevens by 49.8% to 46.4%.

The contest has emerged as one of the clearest tests yet of the direction of the Democratic Party, pitting El-Sayed’s campaign against Stevens, an establishment-backed moderate supported by Democratic leaders and pro-Israel groups.

The winner will face Republican Mike Rogers in November in a race critical to Democrats’ hopes of regaining control of the US Senate.

The race was being closely watched for clues about whether Democratic voters in a crucial swing state are receptive to candidates who challenge party leaders and champion an agenda focused on lowering costs, expanding healthcare coverage and restricting the role of big money in elections.

BATTLE BETWEEN PROGRESSIVES AND MODERATES

The race is the latest battleground between progressives and moderates over US support for Israel, an issue that has played out in primaries nationwide this year.

However, unlike contests in liberal bastions, this is a statewide race in a Midwestern swing state for a seat Democrats must win in the fight for Senate control.

Michigan is both a presidential battleground and home to one of the country’s largest Arab American communities, making it an important testing ground for Democrats’ electoral and ideological future.

US Representative Debbie Dingell, a Michigan Democrat who stayed neutral in the primary, said the party needs to quickly coalesce behind its nominee because too much is at stake.

This race is about how people are hurting, she said in an interview while voting was underway, citing cost concerns over groceries, gas, rent and healthcare as the issues that will matter in November.

Israel’s favorability rating among Democrats fell from 59%in 2018 to 22% in May, according to Reuters/Ipsos polling, but the primary is also a test of broader voter frustrations over economic concerns and the party establishment.