Ekurhuleni women express deep fear amid recent body discoveries

Women in Springs, Ekurhuleni, say they fear for their lives following the discovery of the eleventh body of a woman on Sunday. The unidentified body was found alongside a railway line in Struisbult.

On Saturday, the body of Ntombifuthu Nxumalo was discovered at Mooifontein Cemetery in Thembisa.

The two recent discoveries have sent shock waves and fear among women. This is the eleventh body to be found in Ekurhuleni in less than two months.

Springs resident Cebile Nthsangase says she fears for her life.

“I’m worried because I work until late. We no longer feel safe when the situation is like this. We are pleading with government to ensure that when the perpetrator is found, he/she is not given bail because the justice system in South Africa is failing us. That’s the reason people do as they please. As now we can see that it is not one person responsible for these murders. It is different people who are responsible for these evil deeds.”

Police in Bolobedu, outside Tzaneen in Limpopo, arrested a man on Saturday in connection with the murder of Ntombifuthu Nxumalo, whose body was discovered at Mooifontein Cemetery in Tembisa, Ekurhuleni.

Police believe Nxumalo may have been stoned to death.

Nxumalo is among several women whose bodies have been found in Gauteng over the past two months, amid investigations into suspected gender-based violence.

Nxumalo’s friend, Mamsi Ntuli is calling for life sentence. “Ntombifuthi’s death is a very painful one. When I heard yesterday that a body of a female was found at the graveyard, I did not want to go. But I’m at ease now that the suspect has been caught. He should be given a life sentence.”

Preliminary investigations

Gauteng Police Commissioner Tommy Mthombeni says preliminary investigations indicate that a woman in her 20s, whose body was found near a railway line in Springs on Sunday, was recently murdered. The woman was found half-naked.

“This body is not in a decomposed state. There is no sense of smell when you come closer to the body. I can confirm that the body was found, not wholly clothed. I will say the top, it’s just pushed up there or the bra is pushed up there.”

Commissioner Tommy Mthombeni briefs media on 11th woman’s body found in Springs



Mthombeni has called on members of the public to assist them with information that could help put those responsible for these murders behind bars.

VIDEO | The Ekurhuleni task team is investigating the murders of 11 women: