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Ekurhuleni urges caution amid severe weather

Severe thunderstorms are expected in four provinces on Sunday afternoon.
  • Severe thunderstorms are expected in Ekurhuleni.
  • Image Credits :
  • Unsplash@anandu
SABC News

The City of Ekurhuleni Disaster and Emergency Management Services (DEMS) is urging residents to remain vigilant as severe weather conditions continue across the city. This follows a Yellow Level 2 warning from the South African Weather Service (SAWS) for severe thunderstorms and very low temperatures.

DEMS Spokesperson William Ntladi says some parts of Ekurhuleni are already experiencing heavy downpours and strong winds. He says residents are also being urged to exercise caution when using heaters to keep warm.

“Switch off all heat sources when going to bed. Avoid making open fires outside, as strong winds can cause flames to spread rapidly and turn a small fire into a much larger one,” says Ntladi.

He says the spacing between structures is also important to consider. In areas such as informal settlements, where structures are built closely together, fires can spread rapidly to many homes in the neighbourhood.

“Avoid throwing lit cigarette butts away carelessly, as dry vegetation can easily ignite and cause massive veld fires, particularly during strong winds,” he adds.

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