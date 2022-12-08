Sentencing proceedings in the case against serial rapist Nkosinathi Phakathi have been postponed in the High Court sitting at the Palmridge Magistrate’s Court in Gauteng.

This is due to the defence not being able to secure a pre-sentencing psycho-social report. Phakathi was found guilty of all 148 charges by the High Court. His charges include rape, sexual assault, kidnapping, robbery with aggravating circumstances, theft and possession of an unlicensed firearm.

He pleaded guilty to preying on women in the Ekurhuleni area, east of Johannesburg for nine years. His rape spree dates back to 2012.

Phakathi’s rape survivors will have to wait another three months for justice. His lawyers told the court that the psycho-social report, from the clinical psychologist, will only be available next year.

Phakathi went on a rampage in the Ekurhuleni area between 2012 and 2021.

He pleaded guilty to 148 charges which include 89 rapes, 42 kidnappings, six of compelling a child to witness a sexual act, four of forcing a minor to rape, two of assault and two of sexual assault.

Sentencing has been set down for between the 27th and 31st of March 2023.

