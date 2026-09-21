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Ekurhuleni murders: 9th victim appears linked to love triangle

Deputy National Police Commissioner for Policing Tebello Mosikili addresses the media on September 21, 2026.
  • Deputy National Police Commissioner for Policing Tebello Mosikili addresses the media on September 21, 2026.
  • Image Credits :
  • SABC News
Chriselda Lewis
Eva Chipa

Deputy National Police Commissioner for Policing Tebello Mosikili says the ninth victim, whose body was found in Villa Liza, Boksburg, Ekurhuleni, appears to be linked to a love triangle.

Jabulile Ntimba’s body was found last Thursday.

Three suspects, two women and a man, will appear in the Boksburg Magistrate’s Court on Monday morning for alleged involvement in the killing.

Briefing media, Mosikili says she believes that the country has enough law enforcement capacity to deal with the rise in gender -based violence (GBV) cases.

She also confirmed that a 10th body was found in Soweto at the weekend.

Mosikili says they have forensic, data and fingerprint specialists working on the investigation into the recent murders of women in and around Ekurhuleni.

VIDEO | Three arrested suspects to appear in court:

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