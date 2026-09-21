Ekurhuleni murder case postponed to 1 October for bail application

The case against two of the three suspects arrested in connection with the murder of a woman in Dawn Park, Boksburg, east of Johannesburg, has been postponed to 1 October for a bail application.

Only two accused, Fortunate Masilela and Tsakane Nester Msithini, appeared before the court.

They face charges of premeditated murder and defeating or obstructing the course of justice in the murder of Jabulile Ntimba.

Police say she was killed in what stems from a love triangle.

The third accused was not in court. Authorities say this is due to ongoing investigations into possible links to the other murders.

Nine women have been found murdered in Ekurhuleni since July.

“We have just concluded the long-awaited appearance of two of the three accused persons who were arrested. The two, who appeared before the court, have been charged and the case was postponed until the 1st of October. They are remanded in custody until their next appearance. The third suspect that was arrested has not yet been enrolled,” says Deputy National Police Commissioner for Policing, Lieutenant General Tebello Mosikili.

VIDEO | Police say they are investigating the case in isolation of the other murders in Ekurhuleni: