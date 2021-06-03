Executive Mayor of the City of Ekurhuleni ,Mzwandile Masina, says the companies will provide 10% of the Metro's electricity.

The Ekurhuleni Metro, on the Gauteng East Rand, says the appointment of 46 companies to supply energy to the municipality is in response to the current electricity crisis in the country.

The municipality put out a tender in 2017 to Independent Power Producers (IPPs) for the supply of alternative energy to decrease its dependence on Eskom.

“We should have more than 10% of our energy supply coming from these IPPs that we have gone out on tender to. We were waiting for some of the conditions. There were three suspensive conditions that we have put when we approved in 2017. One of them was that it has to go through section 33 which is something more than three years as prescribed in the MFA, but secondly, it had to do with the capacity of these producers to produce so that they are able to supply.”