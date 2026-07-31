Ekurhuleni fires three senior officials over fraud, corruption claims

The City of Ekurhuleni has fired three senior officials over allegations of fraud and corruption. Some witnesses had made the allegations when they testified before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry.

[LISTEN] City of Ekurhuleni dismisses three senior officials following a council probe into financial negligence and fraud https://t.co/oE528wyv18#SABCNews #FirstTakeSA pic.twitter.com/ZyWyHhwHUd — SABC News Radio (@SABCNews_Radio) July 31, 2026



The allegations included failing to discipline suspended EMPD deputy chief Julius Mkhwanazi in the blue lights saga.

Head of Legal Kemi Behari and Head of Human Resources Linda Gxasheka have been dismissed after an internal disciplinary hearing. They were questioned by the Madlanga Commission regarding their alleged involvement in efforts to shield Julius Mkhwanazi from accountability. Mkhwanazi is accused of using a questionable memorandum of understanding to equip vehicles linked to businessman Vusimuzi Kat Matlala with blue lights. Ekurhuleni Mayor Nkosindiphile Xhakaza will brief the public on the council’s decision to terminate the employment contracts of the three senior officials.