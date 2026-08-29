Ekurhuleni fire claims two lives, including a four-year-old boy

The authorities in Ekurhuleni have discovered the bodies of two people including that of a four-year-old boy in a double-storey house that caught fire in Edenvale in the early hours of Saturday morning.

A nine-year-old girl is reported to have escaped without injuries.

The City of Ekurhuleni’s spokesperson, William Ntladi says, “On arrival, the top section of the double-storey house was engulfed by flames, roof materials had already collapsed. Fire suppression initiated immediately, preventing further structural damage.”

“Two charred bodies of male in his fifties and that of a four-year-old child, were discovered both in one room. As per information received, there were only three people in the house at the time of the fire. The third person, a daughter of nine years apparently escaped unharmed and was whisked away from the scene by neighbours. The actual cause of the fire is still a subject of investigations,” adds Ntladi.