Ekurhuleni EMS on high alert following severe weather warning

City of Ekurhuleni Emergency Services says it will remain on high alert following a Yellow Level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms from the South African Weather Service (SAWS) for Gauteng.

The warning includes excessive lightning activity, strong gusty winds, large amounts of small hail, and heavy downpours that may result in localised flooding.

The city’s EMS Spokesperson, William Ntladi, has urged motorists to be cautious when driving.

“Motorists should ensure that their vehicles are roadworthy in terms of tyre treads, all vehicle lighting systems, windscreen wipers, and brake systems. Pedestrians should be alert when crossing roads, flooded river, streams; rather use designated bridges to avoid imminent drownings,” says Ntladi.