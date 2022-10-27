The Democratic Alliance’s (DA) ousted Ekurhuleni Mayor Tania Campbell says the coalition made a lot of progress improving service delivery in the Gauteng Metro before she was ousted by the African National Congress (ANC) on Wednesday.

The ANC brought a motion of no-confidence saying service delivery in the Metro municipality had regressed.

Ninety-three councillors voted against the motion and 100 councillors for the motion in Germiston on Gauteng’s East Rand.

During a media briefing, Campbell pledged to continue her work on behalf of the residents as opposition leader in the council.

She says, “While we’re clearly disappointed that the coalition of corruption succeeded in bringing an end to the good work, and the driven commitment of the multi-party coalition, we accept that we have an equally important role to play, from the opposition benches. The multi-party coalition has spent 10 months working to undo the damage done by the ANC, over the past two decades.”

VIDEO: Ousted Ekurhuleni mayor, Tania Campbell addresses media briefing:



Phalatse

On Tuesday, the High Court in Johannesburg ordered the reinstatement of Mpho Phalatse as the executive mayor of the City.

It has declared all the African National Congress’s (ANC) decisions unlawful, unconstitutional and invalid. They include the election of Dada Morero as the City’s mayor.

Phalatse was ousted during a motion of no-confidence vote last month. Morero was then elected as mayor.

Judge Raylene Keightley said the decision taken by council speaker Colleen Makhubele during the Programming Committee meeting on September 29 to schedule an Extraordinary meeting of the council the next day was unlawful, unconstitutional, and invalid.

VIDEO: Mpho Phalatse expresses relief as High Court reinstates her as Johannesburg Mayor: