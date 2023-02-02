Ekurhuleni Chief Whip Kheta Shandu has resigned ahead of a council meeting where a motion of no confidence against him and the speaker is expected to be on the agenda.

The speaker’s removal could spell another no confidence motion in the City of Ekurhuleni Mayor, Tania Campbell.

This as the African National Congress (ANC) and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) are expected to vote together to relax a standing order which limits the number of no confidence motions within a set period.

Speaker for the Ekurhuleni council, Raymond Dhlamini says, “We received his resignation letter yesterday (Wednesday), but he never did tell the reasons and the only thing he said is that it is a personal matter. So if a person says it’s a personal matter you can not engage him further on that but that is what happened.”