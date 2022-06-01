The quarantined votes of disgruntled African National Congress (ANC) Ekhuruleni branch members have landed the party in a brewing legal battle.

Five disgruntled ANC branches have written to the mother body to include and count the votes of its delegates to the Ekhuruleni regional conference.

The branches have given ANC Treasurer Paul Mashatile until Friday to respond adequately or else they will proceed to court.

Nineteen votes of the six branches were quarantined forcing organisers to announce preliminary results of the election of the Chairperson, Deputy Chairperson and Deputy Secretary.

They were however not declared until the National Dispute Resolution Committee verifies them.

Mzwandile Masina re-elected Ekurhuleni chairperson:

Mzwandile Masina was re-elected as ANC Ekurhuleni Regional Chairperson in what is said to be a preliminary outcome.

Masina received 163 votes against the 151 of his contender, Doctor Xhakza, at the regional conference. His slate won all five top official positions.

The re-elected Provincial Secretary, Thembinkosi Nciza, got the most votes, scooping 170 against 124 of his contender, ANC Women’s League leader in the region, Nokuthula Xaba.

The Election Agency’s Ncedisa Mthenjwa announced the preliminary results.