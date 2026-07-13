Eight transported to hospital after structural collapse at Inanda

Eight people have been transported to hospital following what has been reported as a structural collapse at Ebuhleni Village in Inanda, north of Durban.

Initial reports indicated that 10 people were injured and seven others were believed to be trapped beneath the rubble.

eThekwini fire and emergency services are on the scene and are using excavators to search for people who might be trapped.

Spokesperson for a private emergency service Garrith Jamieson says eight people have been rushed to hospital.

“ALS Paramedics are in attendance of a building that collapse at Ebuhleni village in Inanda area, north of Durban. Initial reports were that a structure had collapse leaving multiple people trapped below rubble and sand. Paramedics from multiple ambulance services together with eThekwini fire dept and search and rescue are in attendance and we can confirm eight people have been rushed to hospital prior to ambulance services actually arriving. At this stage it is unknown if people are trapped underneath rubble and sand. However, eThekwini municipality are using excavators and spades to confirm but further updates will follow.”

DEVELOPING | Eight people have been transported to hospital following a reported structural collapse at Ebuhleni village in Inanda, Durban. SABC News reporter Mlondi Radebe has the latest. pic.twitter.com/BoTd555vbx — SABC News (@SABCNews) July 13, 2026

VIDEO | Eight people transported to hospital after reported structural collapse at Inanda, KZN