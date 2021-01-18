So far, more than 60 educators have pulled out of the 23 marking centres in the Free State, mostly citing a fear to contract coronavirus.

Eight teachers have tested positive for COVID-19 at the matric exam marking centres in the Free State.

Free State Education Spokesperson Howard Ndaba says the markers are currently at their homes for self-isolation.

So far, more than 60 educators have pulled out of the 23 marking centres in the province, mostly citing a fear to contract coronavirus.

Despite the mass withdrawals, Ndaba is confident that marking will be completed on the planned Thursday deadline.

He adds that they have enough reserve teachers to replace the more than 2 300 markers in the province.

In the video below, several markers in the province pull out of the matric marking centres:

Marker dies after contracting coronavirus

Meanwhile, a teacher based at the Jeppe Boys marking centre in Johannesburg passed away last week after having contracted COVID-19.

Her colleagues have since been under self-isolation.

The teacher was found unconscious at her residence last Tuesday.

She tested positive for COVID-19 and was admitted to the hospital where she died on Thursday.