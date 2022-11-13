The Water and Sanitation Department says it will open eight of the 60 sluice gates at the Vaal Dam by the end of Sunday. This follows huge water inflows in the catchment areas due to the persistent torrential rains.

The department’s spokesperson Sputnik Ratau says the opening of the gates is a way of protecting the infrastructure and accommodating increasing water levels.

“So the whole Vaal/Orange system is in increased activity and that is why we need to increase the releases. What we want to put across to all those that are downstream of this activity is that they need to protect their lives and secondly to protect their livelihoods. Whether it is by removing pumps from the pathway. Whether is by evacuating low-lying areas,” says Ratau.

Meanwhile, the South African Weather Service has issued yet another warning for KwaZulu-Natal, this time for areas in the far northern part of the province. The areas should expect an 80% chance of rainfall that could cause localised flooding.

The province has been experiencing severe weather conditions with many areas, especially those in the Midlands getting flooded.

“Our warning out for today for some parts on northern parts including Amajuba district and some parts of Zululand as well uMkhanyakude district. We are expecting disruptive rain for today (Sunday). We can expect some impact such as localised flooding even for national roads as well as some bridges there might even be soil erosion in some areas in the mentioned municipalities. We also believe the public to avoid crossing flooded rivers as well as roads,” says Wiseman Dlamini, Weather Forecaster.

Additional reporting: Nonjabulo Mntungwa-Makamu