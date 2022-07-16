Eight people have been killed while others are critically injured in a road crash involving three vehicles in Phalaborwa in Limpopo.

The Limpopo Department of Transport says it’s alleged that a bakkie carrying thirteen people was stuck when a truck crashed into it, which then collided head-on with a mini bus traveling the opposite direction when the accident happened along Seloane Road on Friday night.

Department spokesperson Tidimalo Chuene says seven people died on the spot.

“The Department of Transport says seven people died on the spot and one died on the way to the hospital. It says the injured people were taken to Maphutha Malatji hospital in Namakgale. It is alleged that speeding and reckless driving might be the possible causes of the accident,” says Seloane.

Meanwhile, police are investigating a case of culpable homicide after two people died in a collision between a quantum minibus and a truck on the Addo Road near Motherwell in Gqeberha in the Eastern Cape.

Police Spokesperson Andre Beetge says the quantum overturned during the incident yesterday. A 40-year-old female and a 14-year-old boy died on the scene.

He says twelve injured passengers from the quantum including the driver were transferred to various hospitals. The truck driver was unharmed.