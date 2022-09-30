The eight people arrested by the Hawks in Nelson Mandela Bay on Thursday on charges of fraud and contravention of the Municipal Finance Management Act have been granted bail of R5 000 each in the magistrate’s court in Gqeberha.

The charges relate to a tender of R24 million for the construction of toilets.

The accused include the metro’s municipal manager, a senior African National Congress (ANC) office bearer and three former Democratic Alliance (DA) councillors. The arrests were carried out by the Hawks across the metro on Thursday.

Some of the accused were arrested at their place of residence while others handed themselves over once they were informed about the operation.

The accused include the municipal manager, Noxolo Nqwazi, the regional secretary of the ANC, Luyolo Ngqakula, suspended metro housing director, Mvuleni Mapu and three former DA councillors, Victor Manyati, Trevor Louw and Neville Higgins and two business people.

The accused were charged before the bail hearing commenced. The Hawks are confident about a conviction.

“The merits of the case and solid investigations concluded by the investigation unit against the accused,” says Yolisa Mgolodela, Eastern Cape Hawks spokesperson.

As part of the bail conditions set down, the accused must hand in their licensed firearms. The case has been postponed to the 31st of October.

VIDEO: Bail granted for eight people arrested for fraud in NMB