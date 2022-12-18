The number of people killed in a collision between a minibus taxi and a truck on the R37 at Podungwane outside Lebowakgomo in Limpopo has now risen to eight.

Traffic spokesperson Tidimalo Chuene says one of the two people admitted to hospital has passed away.

Seven female passengers died on the scene.

MEC for Transport and Community Safety Florence Radzilani has sent condolences to the bereaved families.

The MEC has called on motorists to comply with the rules of the road and urged goods and passenger transporters to avoid overloading.

In the same area, a motorbike rider was also killed after a collision with a vehicle at Sepanapudi village.

WATCH| MEC for Transport and Community Safety, Florence Radzilani on ongoing Festive Season Road Safety traffic operations across the province. #ArriveAlive#LiveBeyondDecember#SaferFestiveSeason

Dial 0800 006 694 to report traffic emergencies in Limpopo pic.twitter.com/DrhINwYSyd — Limpopo Department of Transport & Community Safety (@TransportLimCom) December 16, 2022

Chuene says the biker allegedly overtook another vehicle on a barrier line and collided with an on-coming vehicle.