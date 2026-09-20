Eight of nine women found dead in Ekurhuleni identified

Eight out of nine women have been identified after their bodies were found in the Ekurhuleni region on Gauteng’s East Rand since July this year.

Three persons of interest have been called in for questioning following their murders.

The Inter-Ministerial Committee (IMC) on Gender Based Violence and Femicide was briefing the media in Tshwane.

GBVF | No missing person’s report had been opened for one of the nine women found murdered in Ekurhuleni, according to the Inter-Ministerial Committee. Authorities are also warning against sharing unverified suspect images or graphic footage. pic.twitter.com/RvGWqCJSCJ — SABC News (@SABCNews) September 20, 2026

Acting Police Minister,Firoz Cachalia says investigations into the murders are continuing, as a multidisciplinary team works to establish the circumstances surrounding the deaths.

“We reported earlier that there were nine bodies, and I must say, just using that language, I’m not sure what the right language is to use in these circumstances, but these were all young women, nine victims. Eight have been positively identified now, earlier in the week it was four, and there is one outstanding. So, seven families have been informed, but one family hasn’t yet because we don’t have the address yet. And we will only make this announcement once the family has been informed.”

IMC briefs the media on Government response to Ekurhuleni women murders