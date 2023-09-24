At least eight people have been killed and several others injured in a head-on collision between a minibus taxi and a sedan on the N1 at Botlokwa in Limpopo.

One of the injured passengers is in critical condition and has been airlifted to hospital in Polokwane.

Some have been taken to Louis Trichardt and Botlokwa hospitals. Emergency services personnel had to use the jaws of life to remove the victims from the wreckage.

According to traffic authorities, the head-on collision happened when a BMW drove into the opposite lane facing oncoming traffic.

Limpopo Transport MEC Florence Radzilani has expressed concern that many lives are being lost on the province’s roads.

She said that this is concerning as just a week ago, the province lost at least 20 people in a collision between a bus and a truck in Musina.

Radzilani has urged motorists to drive with caution and adhere to road safety measures. She has also sent messages of condolences to the bereaved families.