Eight people have been killed in a collision between a taxi and a bakkie outside the N1 in Musina, Limpopo.

Transport Spokesperson Tidimalo Chuene says preliminary investigations show that the taxi overtook on a barrier line. The affected stretch of the road has been temporarily closed.

Chuene says eight people were injured in the collision.

“The accident is suspected to have happened when a minibus taxi overtook unsafely on a barrier line, collided head-on with a light delivery vehicle. Five men and three women make up eight of those who lost their lives. Eight other people who sustained injuries are being transported to nearby health facilities. The road is still temporarily closed for emergency services to attend to the scene.”

TRAFFIC UPDATE🚨

01 April 2023 Eight people were killed in a crash between a taxi and a bakkie on the N1 towards Musina this morning. The road is temporarily closed for emergency services. MEC Florence Radzilani sends condolences to the families of the deceased. pic.twitter.com/w39QujkJmS — Limpopo Department of Transport & Community Safety (@TransportLimCom) April 1, 2023