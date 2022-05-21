Eight people have died in a head-on collision on the N2 outside Makhanda in the Eastern Cape.

The accident occurred on Friday night between an Opel Corsa Lite carrying six occupants and a Toyota Quantum with two males.

Seven died on the scene while one of the males died on arrival at Settlers Hospital.

Eastern Cape Department of Transport spokesperson Unathi Binqose elaborates, “One reckless driver who has dragged an innocent driver in an accident that had nothing to do with him or her. Here today we are talking about eight people who were involved in an accident just outside Makhanda and unfortunately all those eight people who were involved in that crash have all perished.”