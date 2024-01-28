Eight fatal crashes in a night on Gauteng roads

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Gauteng Traffic Police have reported a surge in fatal crashes across the province, with more than eight incidents occurring between last night and early this morning.

Spokesperson Obed Sibasa attributed these accidents to factors such as drunk driving, unsafe overtaking, and pedestrians engaging in risky behaviour like jaywalking and walking under the influence of alcohol.

Sibasa condemned the irresponsible and inconsiderate attitudes of road users and urged strict adherence to road rules.

He emphasized the importance of pedestrians using designated crossing points and avoiding drinking while walking or driving.

The Gauteng road safety promotion campaign echoed these sentiments, emphasizing the severe consequences of reckless behavior on the road.