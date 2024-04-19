Eight die in Limpopo crash

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Eight people have been killed in a crash between a bus and a truck on the R555 road near Steelpoort outside Burgersfort in Limpopo.

Transport Department spokesperson Vongani Chauke says the accident was caused by the bus overtaking in an unsafe spot.

Chauke says the bus lost control and crashed into a truck that was transporting workers to a local brick-making company.

8 MINE WORKERS KILLED IN AN ACCIDENT IN STEELPORT STEELPORT: 8 mine workers were killed in a crash between a bus & a truck on R555 road in Steelport in the Sekhukhune District at around 07 : 20 on Thursday morning. 8 more sustained injuries in the crash. #PolokwaneWeekly pic.twitter.com/tQPcgfmsn7 — Limpopo Traffic Updates (@Limpopo_Traffic) April 18, 2024

“The deceased were all passengers in a truck, who were going to work at a nearby brick manufacturing company. MEC Radzilani has sent messages of condolences and comfort to the families of the victims of this fatal accident.”

Chauke adds: “She (Radzilani) had also made a clarion call to motorists to drive with caution and observe traffic rules at all times.”

MEDIA STATEMENT

Tuesday, 18 April 2024. MEC RADZILANI SADDENED BY THE LOSS OF 8 LIVES DURING THE ACCIDENT ALONG R555 NEAR STEELPORT. pic.twitter.com/5eok5d2IIh — Limpopo Department of Transport & Community Safety (@TransportLimCom) April 18, 2024

Reporting by Vutivi Maluleke