The Ad Hoc Committee tasked with selecting and recommending a new Public Protector for the appointment has resolved to shortlist eight candidates to be interviewed for the position. Eight were shortlisted from 38 candidates.

The short-listed names include Pension Fund Adjudicator Muvhango Lukhaimane, Acting Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka, and SABC board member Advocate Tseliso Thipanyane. The search is on for the next Public Protector, as suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s 7-year non-renewable term of office will end on October 15th.

The Committee’s Chairperson, Cyril Xaba, says the shortlist has produced four men and four women.

“We have agreed to shortlist eight names and that the interviews will take place over two days, the 23rd and 24th of August. The names and committees shortlisted are as follows: Miss Lukhaimane, Adv. Thipanayne, Advocate (Lynn) Marais, Advocate Gcaleka, Advocate (Olivier) Josie, Advocate (Tommy) Ntsewa, Miss (Kwenadi) Lewaba, and Professor (Boitumelo) Mmusinyane. Even though our focus was not to get 50/50 representation in terms of gender, the process itself produced four females and four males. And we are excited that the process has gotten to this point.”

