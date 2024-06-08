Eight arrested in major drug bust in Alberton

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Police arrested eight people in a major drug bust in Johannesburg, discovering a drug manufacturing plant in Alberton, east of Johannesburg.

They found drugs worth millions of rands following a tip-off on a suspected drug laboratory.

Police received a tip-off on a suspected drug laboratory operating at a site in Alberton and conducted surveillance on the premises. Upon confirming illegal activities, police sought assistance from the National Counter Narcotics (NCN) and raided the premises.

They found massive quantities of precursor chemicals for manufacturing drugs, drug manufacturing equipment, and actual drugs.

Police spokesperson Brenda Muridili says, “The members approached the Palm Ridge Magistrates’ Court and applied for a search warrant. The warrant was executed where the police found millions of rands worth of drugs, drug manufacturing equipment, and chemicals for manufacturing drugs. Eight suspects were arrested and they are facing possible charges of dealing in drugs. They will appear in court soon.”

The suspects are facing possible charges of dealing in drugs and contravening the Drugs and Drug Trafficking Act, Act 140 of 1992.

The Provincial Commissioner of the South African Police Service in Gauteng, Lieutenant General Tommy Mthombeni, commended the members involved in dismantling the clandestine drug laboratory.

Mthombeni says, “This discovery and subsequent arrest of these alleged drug dealers and traffickers will have a positive impact on the streets of Gauteng. These suspects’ criminal dealings have been disrupted and we have definitely hit them hard in the pockets.”

