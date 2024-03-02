Eight ANC KZN crash victims laid to rest in Mpumalanga

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The eight African National Congress (ANC) members, who died in the bus crash near Paulpietersburg in KwaZulu-Natal, have been laid to rest. They were travelling back from the party’s manifesto rally in Durban, when the tragic crash happened, last week.

Four people were seriously injured, whilst scores of others sustained mild injuries. A mass funeral service was held for seven out of the eight members at a sports field in Fenie.

The family of the eighth deceased requested to hold their own funeral service.

Community, family and ANC members came out in their numbers to pay their last respects to seven of the eight deceased.

7 ANC KZN crash victims to be laid to rest in Mpumalanga:

Among those attending the mass funeral service was members of the ANC’s national and provincial executive committees and the ANC KwaZulu-Natal, Chairperson Siboniso Duma.

The ANCs 2nd Deputy Secretary General, Maropene Ramokgopa says the lost members were going to play a meaningful role in preparing for the general elections to be held in May.

“And we are going to revisit their absence especially when we continue with the election campaign that we have launched. If you remember, they passed away coming from our manifesto launch which is our Mayihlome campaign where we are saying we are ready, let’s go on the ground.”

Family members of the deceased are hoping to find closure. Speaking on behalf of the Nhlabathis, who lost two family members Themba Mavuso explains: “But as time goes on, I think we are comforted by what the movement, the ANC is doing for now. Although we cannot take away that we have lost them. I said the other day that to us they were roses. From today we will not be the same. But we are grateful that today we are going to lay them to rest.”

Gabisile Mhlaba who lost a niece, has urged the ANC to continue providing support to the affected families.

“We are grateful for what the ANC has done so far. We are requesting the leader of the party to continue with their support especially to the younger children.”

Some family members say a lot of unanswered questions regarding the bus crash still remain.

During his visit last week, ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa asked the families to be patient as the investigation is still on-going.

ANC Election Manifesto 2024 | President Ramaphosa visits families of bus crash victims: