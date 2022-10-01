The eight people that the Hawks arrested in the Nelson Mandela Bay Metro in the Eastern Cape on Thursday, have been granted bail of R5 000 each in the magistrates’ court in Gqeberha.

They face charges of fraud and contravention of the Municipal Finance Management Act in connection with a R24-million toilet tender.

The accused include the municipal manager of the metro, Noxolo Nqwazi, the regional secretary of the African National Congress (ANC), Luyolo Nqakula, the suspended metro housing director, Mvuleni Mapu, three former Democratic Alliance (DA) councillors, Victor Manyati, Trevor Louw and Neville Higgins and two business people.

The accused have also been ordered to hand over all the licensed firearms they own. The matter has been postponed to 31 October.

Hawks spokesperson Yolisa Mgolodela says more arrests are imminent.

“The fact that the NPA has decided that the case be enrolled and arrests be effected is an indication that they have evaluated the evidence and are happy with what we have brought forward. Yes, there are arrests that are imminent, we are talking about two physical bodies and two legal entities,” says Mgolodela.

Bail granted for eight people arrested for fraud in NMB