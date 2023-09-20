sabc-plus-logo

Egypt’s president congratulates Ramaphosa on new term of office

  • President Cyril Ramaphosa taking the oath of office at the Union Buildings.
  • Image Credits :
  • GCIS
Reading Time: < 1 minute

President of Egypt, Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, has congratulated President Cyril Ramaphosa on his new term of office.

Ramaphosa received a call from Fattah el-Sisi and shared his expectation that South Africa and Egypt will continue to cooperate on issues of common interest.

Presidential spokesperson Vincent Magwenya says, “President Ramaphosa expressed his appreciation for President El-Sisi’s good wishes and agreed on the importance of continued partnership between our two countries on matters of bilateral, continental and multilateral interest. Of particular significance to the two leaders is the need to work together on the Palestinian issue and the crisis in the Gaza strip.”

 

