Egypt refutes claims of involvement in moving Gazans to Sinai

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Egypt categorically denied allegations of participating in any process involving the displacement of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip into the Sinai Peninsula, the country’s State Information Service (SIS) said on Friday.

The news was also reported by other outlets, including the Wall Street Journal.

“Egypt’s decisive stance since the beginning of the aggression is to completely reject any forced or voluntary displacement of Palestinian brothers from the Gaza Strip to outside it, especially to Egyptian territory,” Diaa Rashwan, the SIS head, said in a statement.

He said such scenario would entail “a definite liquidation of the Palestinian cause and a direct threat to Egyptian sovereignty and national security.”