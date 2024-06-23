Egypt cracks down on tourism companies after Haj deaths

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Egypt has withdrawn the operating licenses of 16 tourism companies and referred them to the public prosecutor, accusing them of being responsible for the deaths of 530 Egyptian pilgrims in Mecca.

In a statement released by Egyptian authorities, it accuses agencies of not providing appropriate accommodation and medical services to pilgrims.

It adds that pilgrims weren’t given the correct visas to enter Mecca where Haj rituals take place and that those who died had to walk through the desert into Mecca to avoid arrest or deportation.

Nearly 2 million Muslims will complete the Haj pilgrimage this week.

The Haj’s timing is based on the lunar year, moving back 10 days each year.

While the Haj is now moving towards winter, it will occur in the peak of summer in Saudi Arabia by the 2040s.

Climate scientist Fahad Saeed says these deaths hint at future risks for millions of Haj pilgrims.