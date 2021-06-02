By the end of Wednesday, 2.5 million people will have been vaccinated from a total of 6 million people who signed up on Egypt's registration platform

Egypt aims to vaccinate 40% of its population against coronavirus by the end of 2021, Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly said in a televised address on Wednesday.

By the end of Wednesday, 2.5 million people will have been vaccinated from a total of 6 million people who signed up on the government’s registration platform, Madbouly said.

The first batch of locally-made vaccines will be ready in July, he added.

In May, Egypt said it will receive another 4.9 million doses of different types of coronavirus vaccines.

The earliest of these will be a shipment of 1.7 million doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine which was due to arrive in the second week of May as part of the global COVAX agreement, the Egyptian cabinet said in a statement.

COVAX was established by the Geneva-based GAVI vaccine alliance and the World Health Organisation (WHO) for the equitable distribution of vaccines.

Egypt will receive an additional shipment of 1.7 million AstraZeneca vaccines by the end of May, 1 million doses of the Chinese Sinopharm vaccine to arrive in two shipments, and 500,000 doses of the Chinese Sinovac vaccine, the cabinet said.