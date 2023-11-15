Government assures South Africans of improved egg, poultry supply

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

The Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development says the supply of eggs and poultry products has improved and there is no need for panic buying. This follows a recent outbreak of the Avian flu which restricted the availability of eggs from producers in the country.

The Department imports eggs and poultry products from countries such as Brazil, USA, and Argentina.

The Department’s Reggie Ngcobo says the outbreak is under control and that 70% of farms that were not affected continue to produce eggs and chickens.

“We are happy that the HPI outbreak is under control and that 70% of farms that were not infected continue to produce eggs and chickens. Since the egg production cycle is not too long, we expect the situation to normalise early next year. We will continue to import more eggs should the situation not improve.”

There was concern when the outbreak started last month: