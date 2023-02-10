The African National Congress (ANC) has criticised the EFF for what it describes as the EFF’s plan to disrupt President Cyril Ramaphosa’s State of the Nation Address in Parliament.

EFF members were forcibly removed from the chamber after delaying the start of proceedings with constant points of order.

Party Secretary General Fikile Mbalula says the EFF’s conduct can lead to anarchy if left unattended.

“Worst of all, disruptions can also extend to hooliganism. You undermine the rules of parliament that are set. If the rules are being undermined, you can go to court that the speaker undermines the rules and you take the speaker to task. But when you charge to somebody on the podium with post, who is speaking in parliament, running and that person is the state president, running with a post to the podium, you are attacking. It can be interpreted in many ways. But nonetheless, these gimmicks we are used to,” says Mbalula.

The ANC says it supports the decision by president to create a separate ministry of electricity to specifically deal with electricity in the country.

The position will be placed in the presidency.

“This minister issue, and I want to reiterate that it does not mean that Eskom decision is being put under the carpet. There is going to be a lot of theories and conspiracies around this particular issue. The issue of Eskom going to energy is on the agenda and it’s going to be part of it. This decision is in no way a prohibition from that. No, it’s not. Because the decision of taking Eskom to electricity is in the context of energy mix-total,” Mbalula explains.

VIDEO: ANC media engagement following SONA