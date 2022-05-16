Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has announced that Branch and Regional People’s Assemblies are set to get underway across the country. This is as the political party prepares for its provincial conferences, to take place before the end of the year.

He has called for discipline amongst party members building up to these much anticipated provincial conferences.

Malema further stated that many South Africans will not respect an organisation that is defined by infighting.

He was speaking at a media briefing at the party’s headquarters in Johannesburg, following its Central Command Team meeting over the weekend.

“EFF branches will be convening branch general and people’s assemblies starting from June 2022 in preparation for the provincial people’s assemblies which are scheduled to take place before the end of 2022. We call on all members of the EFF to exercise maximum discipline in assembles because the people of South Africa do not and will not respect an organisation that is defined by infighting.”

Workers’ Day

Malema has commended some workers for their rejection of the African National Congress (ANC) President Cyril Ramaphosa on Workers’ Day earlier this month.

Ramaphosa was escorted out of this year’s Workers’ Day commemorations at the Royal Bafokeng Stadium in Rustenburg in the North West after some workers demanded that he leave, saying the government had failed to honour the 2018 public service wage agreement.

“The activities of the Workers’ Day this year have demonstrated that the workers in SA do not have any form of organised protection. The workers’ rejection of Ramaphosa and the ANC must be commended and repeated everywhere because the ANC has sold out the workers. The unions that are affiliated to the ruling party are led by careerists and aspirant business people who are controlled by factions in the ruling party and different factions of the capitalist class.”

EFF briefing on outcomes of Central Command Team meeting: