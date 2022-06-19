The week long search for missing Soweto boy, Khayalethu Magadla (6) is expected to resume tomorrow after another fruitless day of searching for the little boy today.

@CityofJoburgEMS Its #Day7 today we continue to search for young Khayalethu who slipped and fell into a manhole last Sunday,we have discovered other 4 manholes along the pipeline which were covered we will be exploring with the hope of locating the young boy.@CityofJoburgZA pic.twitter.com/H3q8sKYern — Cojems Spokesperson (@RobertMulaudzi) June 19, 2022

Magadla fell into an open sewerage hole last Sunday while playing soccer with friends.

Johannesburg Emergency Management Services Spokesperson, Robert Mulaudzi says today’s search covered 8km, but their efforts were futile. He says their teams will continue with the search again tomorrow.

“We continued with the search along the pipe and we managed to cover the second and third manhole from where the incident occurred, to the forth manhole. It is clear. We also managed to cover four other manholes which were covered because that area used to be an informal settlement. Unfortunately we couldn’t locate anything along that line.

@CityofJoburgEMS We are in Dlamini again this morning as we continue with the search of a 6 year old Khayalethu Magadla who slipped and fell into a manhole last Sunday while playing with his friends.@CityofJoburgZA @CoJPublicSafety #JoburgBravest pic.twitter.com/9kdEjtyPei — Cojems Spokesperson (@RobertMulaudzi) June 18, 2022