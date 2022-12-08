African National Congress (ANC) National Spokesperson Pule Mabe says every effort has been made to ensure that the 55th National Conference from the 16th of this month at Nasrec is credible.

A number of ANC members have written to the party’s electoral committee objecting to the NEC nomination list that was announced last week.

The objectors demanded that the total number of branch nominations received per candidate, including branch nominations be provided.

However, the electoral Committee hit back saying the objections are unfortunate as they are based on a misconception of the party’s Constitution.

Mabe says all the processes have been followed.

He says, “We need to urge our structures to follow the right platforms to raise their concerns where such may exist. We’ve been assured that they have done everything in their power to make sure that the credibility of this conference is not in question. So, where cadres have got concerns, they are welcome to raise their concerns, but they must follow valid and due process of organisation.”

Paul Mashatile

On Monday, some delegates in Gauteng vowed to withdraw their support for ANC deputy presidential hopeful Paul Mashatile’s bid for the party’s second-in-command position.

They are accusing Mashatile of abandoning party President Cyril Ramaphosa and calling on him to resign at the National Working Committee meeting on the back of the Phala Phala saga.

Some of the delegates picketed outside the venue of the ANC National Executive Committee meeting called to discuss Ramaphosa’s fate, at Nasrec, south of Johannesburg.

One of the Gauteng delegates, Maropeng Serakwana, said Mashatile is opportunistic and self-serving.

Bullied

Last month, ANC KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Chairperson, Siboniso Duma, said they will not be bullied by other provinces into supporting Mashatile for the position of deputy president.

The party said it is still in talks with other provinces to ensure that the ANC emerges as a united force after the conference in December.

As the ANC 55th National Conference approaches, lobbying and campaigning intensify. Some provinces, including Limpopo and Gauteng have nominated Mashatile to be the Deputy President, a position currently occupied by David Mabuza.

However, Duma, said lobbying is still underway, until December 16 when the conference begins.

He said the ANC can’t have the entire leadership coming from Gauteng, for the party has to show some diversity.

VIDEO: Discussion on ANC Top 6 nominations ahead of 55th National Conference:



Additional reporting by Ntebo Mokobo